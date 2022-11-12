Ehrman Crest School named of one 2022's best inventions

Ehrman Crest School named of one 2022's best inventions

Ehrman Crest School named of one 2022's best inventions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Seneca Valley School District has received a huge honor.

Time Magazine released its list of the best inventions of 2022 and Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School made the list.

"Ehrman Crest models the future of educational institutions," the magazine said.

The building itself is described as an interactive teaching tool with walls that educate about sound, fractions, and energy. There are graphic walls, animals, numbers, and magnetic walls where kids can study local ecology.

The school also has an art wing that doubles as a storm shelter. The new school opened in August at a cost of $63 million.