'Egg-celent and heartwarming:' Girl Scout troop decorates Easter Eggs with seniors

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - We have an "egg-celent" story that is sure to warm your heart.

All it took to bring two very different generations together in Peters Township were some Easter eggs!

It was a moment of fun at the Waters of McMurray Senior Living Community as members of Girl Scout Troop 17036 paid a visit to dye Easter eggs with the residents.

They decorated the eggs with the traditional colors of purple, pink, red, black, and white.

This troop has a deep relationship with the seniors, as the residents frequently purchase Girl Scout Cookies, sing carols together, and take just about every and any opportunity to spend time together.

The girls had a great time and the seniors said they're so thankful to stay active and socialize, adding that the girls are just the cutest.