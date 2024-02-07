Edmonton Oilers fall one game short of tying Pittsburgh Penguins' NHL record 17-game winning streak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Edmonton Oilers fell one game short of tying the Pittsburgh Penguins' NHL record 17-game winning streak on Tuesday.

The Oilers won 16 straight games before losing 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

With the loss, Edmonton fell one game shy of reaching the mark set by the Penguins in 1992-93. Edmonton has a 29-16-1 record this season after starting 2-9-1.

Heading into Tuesday's win, the Oilers were outscoring their opponents 3.9-1.5 during their winning streak.

Monday's game was the Oilers' first after the NHL All-Star Break. Edmonton beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Jan. 27 to enter the break on a high note. The Oilers last lost on Dec. 19, 2023, when they fell 3-1 to the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh's NHL-best streak started on March 9, 1993, and ended on April 10, 1993. The streak came to an end after a 6-6 tie against the New Jersey Devils on April 14, 1993, the last day of the regular season. That Penguins team, led by Mario Lemieux, went on to lose to the New York Islanders in the division finals.

The Oilers are not the only team to come close to the Penguins' 17-game winning streak. During the 2016-17 season, the Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 games in a row.