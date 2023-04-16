Edman hits game-ending single as Cardinals beat Pirates 5-4

Watch CBS News
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe (0-1) and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle.

It was Edman's third career game-ending hit. He went 2 for 5 on the day as St. Louis salvaged a split of the four-game series.

Nootbaar hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, and Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Gorman each had two hits.

Drew VerHagen (1-0) got three outs for the win, allowing an unearned run in the top of the 10th on Canaan Smith-Njigba's groundout to first.

