Edgewood Planet Fitness donates gym equipment to special needs group

EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- The staff at Planet Fitness in Edgewood donated gym equipment on Tuesday to those with special needs who can't always make it to the gym.

The gym off South Braddock Avenue loaded up the equipment so it could be given to the folks at Serenity Care, which regularly brings people with special needs to Planet Fitness.

A member of the staff noticed some equipment the organization could use, especially when the group can't make it to the gym.

"Due to the fact we promote good health, we want our clients to be healthy, so us having an opportunity to be able to use gym equipment in our facility to help work out is really awesome, and we are really grateful for the equipment that they donated," sad Charity Reid, a program specialist with Serenity Care.

Planet Fitness frequently updates equipment and looks for opportunities to donate when it has equipment available.

