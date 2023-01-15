Edgewood Borough Council hosts discussion on gun violence prevention

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Members of the community came together at the First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood on Saturday for a discussion on gun violence.

The Edgewood Borough Council organized the event to give an open space to the community to share what they're feeling, their thoughts, and what can be done.

They also provided support structures and resources for those who might need help.

"There's a lot of trauma that can be associated with being so proximate to that," said Bhavini Patel, an Edgewood Borough Councilmember. "I think that it's important to have an intersectional group of people coming together to discuss the increase that we're seeing."

The organizers of the event said it was all about bringing those together who want to make a difference in the community.