Edey, No. 1 Purdue rally in second half vs. Penn State 76-63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Edey scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and helped a furious 12-0 run to start the second half as No. 1 Purdue rallied to defeat Penn State 76-63 before a sold-out crowd at the Palestra on Sunday night.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points while Braden Smith added 15 to help the Boilermakers improve to 15-1 overall and post back-to-back road conference wins after Monday's home loss to Rutgers knocked Purdue from the ranks of the undefeated.

Despite Jalen Pickett's 26 points, Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) fell to 0-13 lifetime when facing the top-ranked team in the nation.

January 8, 2023

