Ed Sheeran stops by Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of fans packed the North Shore Saturday tailgating, as the parking lots opened at 1:30 p.m. for Ed Sheeran's concert at Acrisure Stadium.

The music kicked off at 6:30 p.m.

And before Sheeran made his way to the stadium, he made a special stop at a local pizza shop.

Sheeran surprised some hungry fans at Caliente Pizza in Crafton.

KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The owner at Caliente's said he and Sheeran made pizzas together using a special sauce that Sheeran likes to make his favorite: buffalo chicken pizza. The singer delivered 50 free pizzas and 50 sets of tickets to fans.

"He was so nice. He was giving it out to everybody. He came in, and hundreds of people were so excited. The fact he does this for his fans and wants to get down there; that's why everybody loves him so much," said fan Brittany Shane.

KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The pizza boxes even had Sheeran's face on them, where it said, "Delivered fresh by Ed."