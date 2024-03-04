Ed Ott, who won a World Series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Ed Ott has died.

The team announced the news on Sunday. He was 72 years old.

"We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family," Pirates president Travis Williams said in the team-issued release. "Ed spent seven of his eight years in the Major Leagues with the Pirates and was a valued member of our World Series Championship team in 1979. It was great to see him last summer when he was in Pittsburgh to support former teammate Kent Tekulve at our Hall of Fame induction ceremony."

Ott was drafted by the Pirates in the 23rd round of the 1970 June Amateur Draft out of Muncy High School in Lycoming County. He made his debut in the big leagues four years later and won a World Series with the team in 1979. In 1981, he was traded by the Pirates to the California Angels. He retired in 1984.

In seven seasons with Pittsburgh, Ott had 409 hits, 31 home runs and 173 RBIs. He had a slash line of .267/.319/.383. He appeared in 492 games with the Buccos.

After retiring from baseball, he coached and managed in multiple farm systems, including Pittsburgh. He then spent time coaching in the majors. Most recently, he was a bullpen coach for the Detroit Tigers in 2001-02.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, and daughter, Michelle.

