Eat'n'Park, UPMC Magee celebrate 40 years of Christmas star commercial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Eat'n'Park Christmas star commercial is a Pittsburgh classic and this year it's celebrating its 40th year!

What better way to mark the occasion than by dressing up some newborns whose parents probably weren't even born when the commercial debuted in 1982?

In an adorable video and Facebook post from Magee Women's Hospital, newborns were all decked out as the tree from the commercial.

The sweetest Christmas Star celebration we ever did see! Our beloved commercial may be turning 40 this year, but we’re... Posted by Eat'n Park on Friday, December 16, 2022

All of the outfits were designed and handmade by nurse Caitlin Pechin.

The spot was originally developed as a thank-you card for supporting Eat'n'Park's "Caring for Kids" campaign which has since raised $11 million for local children's hospitals.