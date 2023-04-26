Eat'n Park's 'Strawberry Pie Forever' dessert beer going on sale at Grist House Craft Brewery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A classic dessert sour beer is back for a second year while supplies last!
Last year, Eat'n Park's 'Strawberry Pie Forever' beer sold out in just a few hours -- and it supposedly tastes exactly like the pie!
The beer will go on sale on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Grist House Craft Brewery in Millvale.
Four-packs of the beer will also be available at the Eat'n Park location on Banksville Road on Friday at 4 p.m. and the Waterworks Eat'n Park next Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m. while supplies last.
