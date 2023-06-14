Eat'n Park in Monroeville robbed at gunpoint twice in the last 6 months

Eat'n Park in Monroeville robbed twice in the last 6 months

Eat'n Park in Monroeville robbed twice in the last 6 months

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — For the second time this year, the Eat'n Park in Monroeville was robbed at gunpoint.

It was shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday when Monroeville police officers were flagged down by employees of the Eat'n Park restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard after the restaurant was robbed. Law enforcement believes the same suspect robbed the restaurant in January.

"He's not very tall, dark clothing, black mask, carrying a Glock handgun, which was displayed and threatened to be used, caring a black satchel type of bag," Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said.

Cole said the suspect came in the front door shortly before closing and walked straight to the office, where he threatened two managers with a gun. Police say he got away with $3,000.

In the January armed robbery, the manager was also held at gunpoint in the office. His keys and car were stolen from the parking lot and recovered hours later a block away. In that instance, the perp got away with $500.

"He knew directly where the office was, and that's why we believe this to be the same individual," Cole said.

Courtney Cabrera, a spokesperson for Eat'n Park, sent KDKA-TV the statement that reads:

"At Eat n' Park it has always been our priority to ensure the safety of our team members and guests in the restaurant. Our team has been on site at our Monroeville location to provide care, to listen, and to address any concerns our team members may have around this incident. We commend our team members for their swift action and knowledge of our security procedures, and we are partnering with Monroeville police on next steps."

Long-time customers said they aren't surprised the restaurant was robbed and said this won't deter them from returning.