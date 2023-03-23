Watch CBS News
Eat'n Park discontinues grilled stickies after bakery partner closes up shop

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For those who have visited an Eat'n Park recently you may have noticed something quite popular was missing. 

Right now, restaurant patrons are unable to get the beloved grilled stickies. 

An Eat'n Park spokesperson said they have discontinued the sweet treat after a bakery partner had to close up shop.

Now, they said they aren't gone for good. 

They could return in the future should Eat'n Park find a new partner. 

