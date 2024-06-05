Eat'n Park celebrates 75th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Eat'n Park is celebrating 75 years of smiles.

It's the company's 75th anniversary, and they marked the occasion with a celebration at the restaurant on Banksville Road.

Eat'n Park has been serving Pittsburgh and the surrounding region since June 5, 1949. On that day, Pittsburgh was introduced to its first "come as you are, eat in your car" experience.

The first restaurant was a small, yellow building on Route 51 with 13 seats. They served double-decker burgers, fries, and shakes.

"We're honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to create smiles for the past 75 years, in Pittsburgh and beyond," said Jeff Broadhurst, Chairman and CEO of Eat'n Park Hospitality Group. "From carhops to mobile ordering, we're never done pushing the boundaries of what a family restaurant can be, and 75 years is only the beginning."

"Since day one, people have been at the heart of our business, whether it's the team members who have created countless smiles for their communities through the years or the guests who choose to share their special moments at their local Eat'n Park," said Broadhurst. "We thank our team members, our guests, and the City of Pittsburgh for growing with us and letting Eat'n Park be part of the fabric of this great city."

There are now 56 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.