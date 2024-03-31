Watch CBS News
Easter Sunday looks to be one of the few dry weather days in Pittsburgh this coming week

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy Easter! Today is looking mainly dry.  Actually, it is looking to be one of the rare mainly dry days in the forecast.  

More clouds than sun can be expected, along with mild temperatures.  

7.png
Conditions for Easter Morning.  KDKA Weather Center

Rain returns tonight.  Soggy conditions are expected into Monday morning, followed by a break in the rain.  The rain turns back on Monday evening, with showers and thunderstorms taking us into Tuesday.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.  Strong to severe thunderstorms are anticipated, especially south of Pittsburgh.  Damaging wind gusts are currently the greatest threat in those storms.

1.png
Severe weather outlook coming on Tuesday KDKA Weather Center

Rain with these storms could become quite heavy.  This will need to be monitored, as rises in creeks and streams may occur, as some areas pick up 1-3" of rainfall.

4.png
Rain totals expected through Tuesday night.  KDKA Weather Center

Once these storms wrap up, temperatures will begin to fall, and we will end the week with rain and snow chances.  

Look for a chilly Pirates home opener on Friday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a small chance of a quick raindrop or snowflake, but it does not look like anything that will be a big deal at this time.

6.png
7-day forecast: March 31, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

First published on March 31, 2024 / 7:30 AM EDT

