Easter egg hunts, egg drops, and family fun all in the KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Easter Weekend and if you need some family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday, we've got you covered.

The Bunny Trolley

Let's start at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum with the always-popular Bunny Trolley and rides will be happening today and tomorrow.

There you'll be able to ride a restored antique trolley, take part in a scavenger hunt, see live rabbits, and snap a picture with the Easter Bunny.

The museum has said that tickets are expected to go fast so get them ASAP.

You can get those tickets right here.

Aviary's Eggs-Travaganza

The National Aviary is still hosting its "Eggs-travaganza."

There will be Easter egg hunts, a scavenger hunt, and of course, the ability to explore all the wonderful habitats at the aviary.

The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance on Saturday and Sunday!

Book your tickets at this link.

Keystone Safari Egg Drop

More than 16,000 eggs will be dropped from the sky at the Keystone Safari.

The interactive zoo in Grove City is holding the special helicopter egg drop on Saturday and on Monday.

Kids 12 and younger will have several chances to get those treats when they're on the ground, with drops happening four times both days.

Best of all? It's free.

Get directions and other information on their website here.

Super Science Saturday Eggs-Travaganza

Super Science Saturday at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History will turn into an eggs-travaganza.

It's going to be a scavenger hunt where kids can look for eggs and nests of all shapes and sizes.

It all takes place from noon until 4 p.m on Saturday and it is included in the cost of a ticket.

You can get those tickets on their website.

Butler Bunny Hop

You can get to hopping in Butler on Saturday!

Families will be bale to check out a dozen small businesses on Jefferson Street and at each location there will be a treat for the kids.

The fun takes place from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting at Totalus.

Check out the details on Facebook.

Peter Rabbit in Oakmont

You and the kids can go watch Peter Rabbit on the big screen and hunt for eggs that will be hidden in the theater.

That's happening at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont tomorrow.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the movie starts at 5 p.m.

Get your tickets on their website at this link.