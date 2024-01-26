East Primary School in Vandergrift on lockdown as police search for suspects involved in chase and crash

Kiski Area school on lockdown as police search for chase suspects

Kiski Area school on lockdown as police search for chase suspects

Kiski Area school on lockdown as police search for chase suspects

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) - East Primary School in Vandergrift is on lockdown after what is being described as a "police incident" near the building.

Police released pictures of two suspects they're looking for related to the incident.

They said they pulled a car over along River Road, and then a woman inside the car took off. The man driving the car then led them on a chase.

Police believe the car was stolen out of New Kensington.

The suspect who led police on a chase crashed along Adams Avenue and ran off.

Leaders from the Kiski Area School District have said that the students are safe and any students riding the bus have been placed in the high school's gym.

The district has also said they do not want parents picking up their students at either the high school or East Primary.

The roads are being kept clear in order to make room for police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details