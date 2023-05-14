100 days since East Palestine train derailment, Rep. Chris Deluzio pushes for rail safety: Sunday Business Page

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It has been 100 days since the hazardous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which prompted lawmakers to introduce tougher rail safety laws.

Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, local Congressman Chris Deluzio – the author of the House bill on rail safety – said this was a good week in the Senate where the companion bill was approved by a Senate committee and is now ready for a full senate vote.

But Rep. Deluzio said he was not so sure the House of Representatives would act quickly once the Senate acts.

"I am a little less optimistic about where the House Republican leadership has been," Deluzio said. "They've not yet been supportive of the bill despite the bipartisan support from everyone from Joe Biden to Donald Trump and senators and others in both parties. I think this ought to be a bipartisan effort in the House."

Deluzio said his Rail Safety Act has bipartisan support in the House, but cannot get to the House floor for a vote without support from Republican leaders.

For more Sunday Business Page, click here.