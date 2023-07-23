East Palestine residents express frustration over a lack of action following train derailment

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Several people gathered just across the Pennsylvania state line in Ohio on Saturday to express their frustrations toward the federal government and Norfolk Southern over the handling of the February train derailment.

They feel both groups have not done enough to help the people of East Palestine.

Some residents said they're still suffering months after the derailment.

One woman called on President Joe Biden to provide the support they're asking for.

"This is not a red issue, this is not a blue issue, this could happen in any area of the United States that has railroad tracks running through it," said Jamie Wallace. "This could be your community next time."

The "Unity Council" for East Palestine was also there asking for free and immediate healthcare for residents impacted by the derailment.

The action would be part of the Social Security Act, which is a law that enables the government to provide Medicare for those impacted by environmental hazards.

So far that action has not been taken in East Palestine.