East Palestine Fire Dept. needs new equipment after battling chemical fire at train derailment

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The East Palestine Fire Department needs all new equipment following the train derailment that took place nearly two weeks ago.

The department lost all of their air packs and bunker gear.

Also, all the trucks have to go through a decontamination process.

Other departments including some in Beaver County have donated gear and the department will get fitted for new equipment on Sunday. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 4:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

