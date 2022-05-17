Watch CBS News
East McKeesport police looking for missing 13-year-old Taylor Brown

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — East McKeesport police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

(Photo Credit: East McKeesport police)

Taylor Brown is believed to have walked away from her home on Monday around 5 p.m., police said. She is described as 5-foot-4 with brown/black hair and is possibly wearing a tie-dye hoodie, blue jeans and Crocs. 

She has a red birthmark on her left cheek, police said. She has ties to McKeesport, Turtle Creek and Swissvale, officials added.

Call the East McKeesport Police Department at 412-824-0324 or the Allegheny County 911 Center at 412-473-3056 with any information.  

