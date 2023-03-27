1 dead after rollover crash in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is dead after a vehicle crashed and overturned in East Liberty.
Police said first responders were called to the intersection of Penn and Centre avenues near the Target around 1:45 a.m. Monday for an overturned vehicle.
Police said a person was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released yet.
It's unclear what led to the crash or if anyone else was involved.
Collision investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward, "particularly the driver of a silver 4-door Chevrolet." Anyone with information is asked to call 412-432-4776.
