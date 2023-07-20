Police trying to identify suspect in $1,000 quick change scam at East Huntingdon Walmart

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to identify a man who they said scammed a cashier out of $1,000 when buying a water bottle in Westmoreland County.

Police posted a photo of the man on Twitter, asking the public for information.

THEFT- a quick change scam incident at the East Huntingdon Twp Walmart. Attached is a picture of a B/N/M who scammed the cashier out of $1,000.00 while she was making change for a water bottle purchase. Anyone with information contact Tpr Grabowski 724-832-3288 pic.twitter.com/WxwSRJWfs9 — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 20, 2023

Troopers said he took $1,000 during a quick change scam at the Walmart in East Huntingdon Township.

The man is accused of scamming the cashier out of the money while she was making change for a water bottle purchase, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Grabowski at 724-832-3288.