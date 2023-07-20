Watch CBS News
Police trying to identify suspect in $1,000 quick change scam at East Huntingdon Walmart

CBS Pittsburgh

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to identify a man who they said scammed a cashier out of $1,000 when buying a water bottle in Westmoreland County. 

Police posted a photo of the man on Twitter, asking the public for information.

Troopers said he took $1,000 during a quick change scam at the Walmart in East Huntingdon Township. 

The man is accused of scamming the cashier out of the money while she was making change for a water bottle purchase, police said.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Grabowski at 724-832-3288. 

July 20, 2023

