Police trying to identify suspect in $1,000 quick change scam at East Huntingdon Walmart
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to identify a man who they said scammed a cashier out of $1,000 when buying a water bottle in Westmoreland County.
Police posted a photo of the man on Twitter, asking the public for information.
Troopers said he took $1,000 during a quick change scam at the Walmart in East Huntingdon Township.
The man is accused of scamming the cashier out of the money while she was making change for a water bottle purchase, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Grabowski at 724-832-3288.
