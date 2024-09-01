One person killed, another wounded in early morning East Hills shooting

One killed, one wounded in shooting in East Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in the East Hills neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 4:30 on Sunday morning, police were called to the 8000 block of Bennett Street in the East Hills neighborhood following a ShotSpotter alert that totaled 28 rounds fired.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had two gunshot wounds to his head.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS in critical condition and ultimately died at the hospital.

About 15 minutes later, at 4:45 a.m., another man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition and it's believed his injuries are connected to the shooting on Bennett Street.

Police found multiple shell casings and are looking through surveillance footage to learn more.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.