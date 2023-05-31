Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after East Hills shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in East Hills. 

A man was found on Coal Street in Wilkinsburg with a gunshot wound to his chest and a graze wound on his head after Pittsburgh police responded to a seven-round ShotSpotter alert on Bracey Drive.

Police said the victim, who was in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Pittsburgh police's violent crime unit responded to investigate. 

There's been no word on potential suspects. 

First published on May 31, 2023 / 1:26 PM

