East End Brewing's new taproom in the South Hills set to open in March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- East End Brewing is inching closer to opening its brand new location in the South Hills!

Founder Scott Smith says the new taproom in Mt. Lebanon's business district along Route 19 will be opening in March.

While it won't be a full brewery, the taproom will serve beer, hard seltzers, and ciders, among other types of drinks.

An official opening date has yet to be announced.