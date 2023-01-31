Watch CBS News
Local News

East End Brewing's new taproom in the South Hills set to open in March

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- East End Brewing is inching closer to opening its brand new location in the South Hills!

Founder Scott Smith says the new taproom in Mt. Lebanon's business district along Route 19 will be opening in March.

While it won't be a full brewery, the taproom will serve beer, hard seltzers, and ciders, among other types of drinks.

An official opening date has yet to be announced.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 1:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.