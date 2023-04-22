Earth Day: Sustainability event held in Moon Township makes Spring cleaning easier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many people took time to give back to the planet by doing some spring cleaning Saturday.

There was a sustainability event at Clearview Federal Credit Union in Moon Township. People dropped off things like papers for shredding, old electronics and even bicycles.

And many of these items, like electronics and bicycles, will be recycled back into the community. Erin Forrester, the director of public relations for Clearview, says that the event was a great way to help the community and the planet.

"It's really a way on this Earth Day to support the sustainability of our environment," Forrester said. "Many of these items would end up in a landfill, and this is really preventing that from happening."

One person at Saturday's event who is keeping bikes out of landfills and putting them back on the roads is Lee Montanari. The executive director of CommuniCycle says every part of an old bike can be salvaged one way or another.

"CoomuniCycle collets used bikes from anyone we can get them from," Montanari said. "We repurpose them, the ones that we can fix, and give back out."

"And those that we collect that we can't use, can't just repurpose back out, we use parts for it," Montanari added. "And we recycle everything, so nothing goes into a landfill when somebody gives us a bike."