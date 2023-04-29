Early success from the Buccos leading to jump in excitement and sales

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sure, it's only the end of April and the whole summer is ahead, but as of right now, the Pittsburgh Pirates are baseball's hottest team.

The wins aren't just isolated to the diamond, either.

The victories for the Pirates are adding up off the field with the Pirates' official retail partner, Fanatics, reporting that sales at home games are up 60-percent over last season.

Yinzers in the Strip also said they're seeing a jump in sales, too.

"At this time of year, sales are extremely up," said manager Tim Piett. "People are very excited about what's going on and [the] signing of Bryan Reynolds is very big for the city. I just hope it continues, it would be very exciting for Pittsburgh, the area, and it's way past due."

Piett said its big sellers right now are Pirates shirts and hats.

While we were talking to Piett, we also saw that a shipment of Pirates swords arrived and they resemble the one the team shows off in the dugout after a big play.