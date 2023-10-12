Early Pennsylvania polling show Sen. Bob Casey has edge over challenger, Trump with slight lead over Biden

PENNSYLVANIA (KDKA) - It appears that next year, we're once again headed for a rematch of the 2020 election, at least at the presidential level.

According to a new poll released by Emerson College, it appears Pennsylvania voters are leaning toward former President Donald Trump in 2024.

The poll was conducted at the beginning of the month and found that the former president has 45-percent support, compared to President Joe Biden's 36-percent.

Meanwhile, 11-percent said they want someone else and 8-percent are undecided.

The margin of error for the poll was 4.7 percentage points.

As for the race for the U.S. Senate that will happen in 2024 in Pennsylvania, incumbent Senator Bob Casey finds himself holding a comfortable early lead as 2023 winds down.

Earlier this year, Republican David McCormick announced his intention to run for the GOP nomination to take on Sen. Casey, but early polling shows that the three-term senator has an eight-point lead over McCormick.

The numbers break down from 41-percent to 33-percent.

One thing that could play a huge factor in that election, however, is 18-percent of polled Pennsylvania voters said they're still undecided when it comes to the U.S. Senate race.

McCormick attempted to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, but ultimately lost the GOP primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who went on to lose to now Senator John Fetterman.

You can look at the full poll from Emerson College on their website at this link.