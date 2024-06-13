Watch CBS News
Early morning fire rips through abandoned building near Monroeville Mall

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two boarded-up former restaurants just down the street from the Monroeville Mall went up in flames early on Thursday morning. 

According to the fire chief on the scene, the call came in around 3:45 a.m. and they noticed the fire was coming from the roof of the boarded-up building on William Penn Highway. 

Firefighters were able to tear off the boards of the abandoned building in order to fight the flames. 

There were no injuries reported in the fire and they were able to successfully extinguish the fire. 

The building used to house Super Deluxe Chinese Buffet and Hooters. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 11:04 AM EDT

