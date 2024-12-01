Watch CBS News
Man recovering after early morning shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering after being shot early on Sunday morning in Allentown. 

Around 4 a.m. this morning, police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of E. Warrington Avenue after being alerted to a 28-year-old man who had been shot. 

Once they arrived, they found the man inside with a gunshot wound to the arm. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

He told police that the shooting happened around the Beltzhoover Community Center on Gearing Avenue, but when police went to the scene to investigate, they were unable to find evidence of a shooting. 

The Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. 

