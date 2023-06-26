Early deals available ahead of Amazon's 2023 Prime Days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on the horizon, but there are already deals waiting for you.

KDKA's John Shumway is here with what shoppers need to know.

The mega-online retailer has rolled out a few early Prime Day deals ahead of the two-day bargain bonanza set for July 11 and 12.

As expected, there are several discounts on their own devices and services. Here are some things we found for you.

Amazon devices like Alexa are up to 60% off.

The 'Back to School' section has discounts on supplies.

You can get three months free for Amazon's Music Unlimited and for Prime Video, you can save up to 50% on TV shows and movies.

You can even snag an Amazon Fire Omni Series 43" TV for $99.99.

But remember, you have to subscribe to Prime to take advantage of many of the offers. It costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

We'll stay on the lookout as Prime Day gets closer and update you with any new offers as they pop up.