'He's very protective of the rock': Eagle thinks a rock is an egg

ST. LOUIS (CNN) -- No wonder Murphy the eagle looks like he's sitting on a secret. He is. Instead of incubating an egg, Murphy's incubating a rock.

"He's very protective of the rock," said Dawn Griffard, the World Bird Sanctuary's CEO.

He squawks when another eagle lands on a branch above the nest Murphy built on the ground. He was injured as a chick and can't fly, which is why he's at the World Bird Sanctuary outside st. Louis, Missouri.

Very quietly and inconspicuously, one of our bald eagles, Murphy (male) has built an extremely simple nest on the ground and is incubating his single “egg” very carefully and attentively.

We wish Murphy all the luck in the world, but we have yet to see a rock hatch. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1PR1xS9X8x — World Bird Sanctuary CEO (@WBSSTL) March 24, 2023

"He just seems very content with this rock," Griffard said.

A keeper shot video after first noticing Murphy acting unusually guarded about a rock in the middle of a nest. Normally eagle parents turn their eggs every few hours, and Murphy can be seen nudging his rock. He settles down to keep it warm. It takes about 35 days for an eagle egg to hatch.

"Will he be sitting there for like a month?" CNN's Jeanne Moos asked.

"Possibly, he might sit there a little longer just to, you know, because it hasn't hatched," Griffard said.

People are smitten with Murphy's dad skills but feel bad that he's incubating a dud. Someone proposed naming the rock "Dwayne the Rock" after you know who.

Another suggested the sanctuary swap the rock with a chick.

"For what reason? He's very attached to his rock," Griffard said.

Murphy does not need a real egg to feel accomplished!!He’s quite content with his rock, and VERY protective of it! After his spring hormones have run their course, he will get bored and move on to other activities. Poor rock. pic.twitter.com/aa3CZ4rv5y — World Bird Sanctuary CEO (@WBSSTL) March 26, 2023

A fertilized eagle egg would be hard to come by. And if they slipped in, say, a goose egg, who knows how Murphy might react. The sanctuary CEO says birds whose eggs don't hatch properly tend not to show signs of being depressed. So when you joke, "who's going to tell him?" Griffard said, "I don't think anybody has to tell him. I think he'll figure it out."

Humans went through a pet rock phase. Why can't Murphy?

