Watch CBS News
Local News

During delay in Florida, North Allegheny High School choir makes the most of their time

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny High School choir performs at airport
North Allegheny High School choir performs at airport 00:36

ORLANDO (KDKA) - It was an unusual performance venue for the North Allegheny High School choir on Tuesday night. 

The high schoolers had been on a trip to Disney World and were set to fly home but ended up stranded at Orlando Airport. 

Their flight was delayed by nearly five hours because of mechanical problems. 

To help pass the time, they put on a show for their fellow travelers with a little rendition of "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother." 

Their flight finally took off for Pittsburgh just before 10:30 on Tuesday night. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 4:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.