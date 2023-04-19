During delay in Florida, North Allegheny High School choir makes the most of their time

ORLANDO (KDKA) - It was an unusual performance venue for the North Allegheny High School choir on Tuesday night.

The high schoolers had been on a trip to Disney World and were set to fly home but ended up stranded at Orlando Airport.

Their flight was delayed by nearly five hours because of mechanical problems.

To help pass the time, they put on a show for their fellow travelers with a little rendition of "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother."

Their flight finally took off for Pittsburgh just before 10:30 on Tuesday night.