Duran Duran bringing North American tour to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duran Duran is hitting the road and bringing their tour to Pittsburgh this fall.
The band announced a 26-date North American arena tour with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC on Wednesday.
The Future Past Tour is coming to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 9.
Duran Duran is coming off a big year, including an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a live performance in Times Square on New Year's Eve.
Tickets go on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m.
