Duran Duran bringing North American tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duran Duran is hitting the road and bringing their tour to Pittsburgh this fall.

The band announced a 26-date North American arena tour with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC on Wednesday.

Just Announced!! Duran Duran is bringing the Future Past North American Tour to Pittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena on September 9th! Get your tickets February 16th at 10am at https://t.co/EA08sDFYMQ! pic.twitter.com/bynOi6nqqu — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) February 8, 2023

The Future Past Tour is coming to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 9.

Duran Duran is coming off a big year, including an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a live performance in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m.