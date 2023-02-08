Watch CBS News
Local News

Duran Duran bringing North American tour to Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duran Duran is hitting the road and bringing their tour to Pittsburgh this fall. 

The band announced a 26-date North American arena tour with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC on Wednesday. 

The Future Past Tour is coming to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 9. 

Duran Duran is coming off a big year, including an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a live performance in Times Square on New Year's Eve. 

Tickets go on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 2:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.