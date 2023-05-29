Duquesne woman arrested for DUI with children in back seat of car

Duquesne woman arrested for DUI with children in back seat of car

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Duquesne woman was arrested for driving under the influence with two children in her car.

Police say Jemera Hibbler was pulled over Saturday and was found with open containers in her car. The officer also found a 5-year-old child unrestrained in the backseat, along with a child under two years old.

Hibbler faces charges including DUI and endangering the welfare of children.