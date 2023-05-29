Watch CBS News
Duquesne woman arrested for DUI with children in back seat of car

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Duquesne woman was arrested for driving under the influence with two children in her car. 

Police say Jemera Hibbler was pulled over Saturday and was found with open containers in her car. The officer also found a 5-year-old child unrestrained in the backseat, along with a child under two years old. 

Hibbler faces charges including DUI and endangering the welfare of children. 

First published on May 28, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

