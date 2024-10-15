Duquesne and Warrior Canine Connection team up to support veterans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne University and the Warrior Canine Connection are teaming up to support veterans through service dogs.

The two groups are working together to teach veterans to train service dogs for fellow veterans, helping to build confidence, communication skills and patience.

The initiative will "benefit not only Veterans but also the Duquesne University and the broader Pittsburgh community," a news release from Duquesne said.

"It's an honor to host the Warrior Canine Connection service dogs in training on campus, especially in support of Duquesne alum Erick Foster and Team Foster," said Chris Boissonnault, director of Duquesne's Office of Military and Veteran Students, in the news release. "Veterans are a special part of the Duquesne community and history; we look forward to having these amazing pups and their trainers on campus for their important work."

Right now, the program is looking for volunteers to help raise and train service dogs during the first two years of their life. Anyone interested in learning more about the program can visit Warrior Canine Connection's website.

