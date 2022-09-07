Watch CBS News
Duquesne University School of Law receives $50 million donation from alumnus Thomas Kline

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wednesday was a historic day for the Duquesne University School of Law.

It secured a $50 million investment from a high-profile attorney and alumnus, Thomas Kline.

Kline is a renowned personal injury and medical malpractice attorney who represents clients across the United States, including in Pennsylvania.

He's become highly regarded for going up against major drug manufacturers and winning several landmark cases.

In 2019, Kline won an $8 billion case against Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals over a drug linked to the abnormal growth of breast tissue in young boys.

Kline attributes much of his success to the education he received at Duquesne.

On Wednesday, Duquesne University President Ken Gormley said the money will help future lawyers who come through the program.

In honor of his significant contribution, the 111-year-old law school has been named the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 5:34 PM

