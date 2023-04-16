Duquesne University renaming school, offering new majors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some changes are coming to Duquesne University.

The school is creating four new engineering programs and is renaming its science school.

Starting in 2024, the science school will be renamed the School of Science and Engineering, according to the Post-Gazette.

The new majors will be mechanical engineering, environmental and energy engineering, systems engineering, and engineering physics.

Duquesne previously only offered a biomedical engineering degree.