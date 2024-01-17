Duquesne University opens new medical school amid national physician shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Amid a nationwide shortage of physicians, Duquesne University opened its new College of Medicine on Wednesday.

In July, the college will welcome its inaugural class of 85 students pursuing their doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees. Duquesne said the school attracted a national pool of several thousand applicants, and from those admitted, more than 80 have already committed. The university plans to grow annual enrollment to 170 students beginning in 2026.

Citing the Association of American Medical Colleges, Duquesne said it's estimated that the U.S. will experience a shortage of more than 120,000 physicians by 2032, which will be felt most acutely in urban and rural communities where there's often a lack of access to health care.

"The opening of the medical school is a significant moment in the university's history," said Duquesne President Ken Gormley in a statement. "Since its founding, Duquesne has remained committed to making positive change in our region by working with people and communities to meet critical needs. The medical school will promote equitable access to health care, especially in urban and rural underserved areas, by educating and training the next generation of physicians for this region and beyond."

Duquesne said it received significant gifts from foundations, corporations and government entities to support building the College of Medicine on Forbes Avenue and to get state-of-the-art medical training equipment.

"Through advanced simulation, augmented reality anatomy labs and other technologies, we will ensure that our students receive exceptional training," said College of Medicine Dean Dr. John Kauffman in a news release. "Our doctors will be trained to very high standards of medical excellence and will understand and meet the healthcare needs of their patients, including those living in underserved regions."