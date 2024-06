DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a late-night stabbing in Duquesne.

The incident took place on S. 5th Street around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

Multiple people were injured during a late-night stabbing incident in Duquesne. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers told KDKA that two people had been taken to the hospital and KDKA's overnight unit at the scene observed a third person taken by ambulance.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and the conditions of those who were injured are also unclear.