Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy fired by city

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy has been fired.

The move comes almost a year after he was first arrested and accused of witness tampering.

In December 2021, Dunlevy was accused of interfering in a sexual assault case against a friend and allegedly tried to intimidate the teenage victim's father.

He was initially charged with a felony, which was later dropped, but faced other misdemeanor charges.

The mayor put Dunlevy on leave while the case was investigated. On Tuesday, the city officially fired him.

In a statement, Duquesne Solicitor Myron Sainovich says Dunlevy was fired based on, "his inability to perform duties of the position," "inappropriate interaction with witnesses" and "conduct unbecoming a police officer."

Dunlevy, who had been chief since 2018, declined to comment on Thursday. 

