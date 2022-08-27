Duquesne offers Bryce James, son of LeBron James, basketball scholarship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Whether it's life, basketball, or anything else, as the saying goes: "Shoot your shot."

That's the exact sentiment the Duquesne Dukes had in mind for Bryce James, son of LeBron James.

"Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes," Bryce posted on his Instagram story.

Duquesne becomes the first D1 offer for Bryce James (Class of 2025, 6’6” G/F), LeBron James’ youngest son. #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/xM8OqI7Zf9 — Isabel Gonzalez (@cisabelg) August 22, 2022

Bryce does not graduate until 2025, turned 15 in June, and currently plays for the JV team at Sierra Canyon in California.

The 6'6" guard hasn't entered his sophomore year yet and this is his first offer, but certainly will not be his last.

However, this isn't just a shot in the dark by the Dukes, there is a connection to LeBron.

Head Coach Keith Dambrot was LeBron's high school coach and their Associate Head Coach Dru Joyce III was LeBron's high school teammate at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School.

When Duquesne introduced Joyce as a coach, LeBron showed his support on social media.

Yessir!! My brother, the floor general and now the Associate Head Coach!! Let's go my guy! 🙏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾👊🏾🤎👑 https://t.co/xOyUisuDEM — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 20, 2022

While we still have a couple of years to go and undoubtedly plenty of more offers to come, Bryce James in Pittsburgh?

It could be a thing.