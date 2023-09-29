Duquesne Light union workers avert strike with tentative agreement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Duquesne Light Company and its union workers reached a tentative agreement, averting a strike.

Duquesne Light said it reached a tentative three-year collective bargaining agreement with IBEW Local Union 29, just one day before the contract expired on Sept. 30.

The agreement comes after IBEW 29 voted 711-14 on Tuesday night to authorize a strike.

In a statement on Friday, Duquesne Light said both sides bargained in good faith.

"The company and union were able to come together to reach a fair and balanced deal that addresses key topics such as wages, retirement, workforce renewal and investment, while maintaining quality healthcare and benefit offerings at affordable levels," the company's statement said in part.

Duquesne Light said union members will vote to ratify the terms of the agreement early next week.

"This contract will enable the company to continue providing safe and reliable electric service to customers while advancing our region's clean energy future," Duquesne Light's statement said.

Before the tentative agreement, the company said it had plans in place to continue operating if workers were to strike.

The last time Duquesne Light workers threatened to walk out was in September 2019, but that strike was averted with a four-year tentative contract agreement.

According to IBEW 29's website, the union has over 1,400 members working for five different employers: Duquesne Light, Energy Harbor, GenOn, Peoples Gas and Port Authority. The union said it represents about 850 Duquesne Light Company employees.

Duquesne Light serves about 600,000 customers in parts of Allegheny and Beaver counties, including the city of Pittsburgh.