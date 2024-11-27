Duquesne Light to "make this right" after cutting down widow's tree planted by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victim

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light said it's doing everything it can to right "an unfortunate situation" where contractors cut down a tree planted for a woman by her husband, who was killed in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

Miri Rabinowitz said after she explained the sentimental meaning behind the tree, planted about 25 years ago as a birthday present by her late husband Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, Duquesne Light agreed not to cut it down. But she said she looked outside late last week and found the tree no longer standing. She said the contractor also damaged the surrounding pollinator garden, which she planted after her husband's death.

"I just felt so violated and it was just another blow, and the tree service wasn't intentional to hurt me, but it hurt me, it made me so sad and angry. And it was another piece of Jerry that I lost unnecessarily," she said.

Duquesne Light called it an "unfortunate miscommunication" and promised to make things right. The company and its contractor Penn Line met with Miri Rabinowitz on Tuesday to discuss work and remediations.

After the meeting, Duquesne Light and Penn Line agreed to each make a $5,000 donation to the Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz memorial fund, totaling $10,000.

Duquesne Light said Penn Line will grind out the redbud stump next week and has contacted a woodworker to craft a memento from the redbud wood.

In the spring, Duquesne Light said it and Penn Line will follow up with Miri Rabinowitz to make sure that there is no additional damage to the memorial garden and to plant a new tree upon her request. The work can't be done any sooner because Duquesne Light said this season isn't a good time to assess plant damage or to plant trees.

"While we understand that this does not fix the removal of the redbud tree, we are hopeful that this will help make it a better situation for Ms. Rabinowitz," a spokesperson for Duquesne Light said in the email.