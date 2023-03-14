Duquesne Light Company commits $1 million to Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy for Allegheny Commons Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duquesne Light Company has given the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy a $1 million grant to begin the next phase of construction on the North Promenade in Allegheny Commons Park on Pittsburgh's North Side, it was announced Tuesday via a press release.

The next phase of construction will stretch from Federal Street toward the George Washington Monument and is set to begin this summer.

"Having spaces where community members can safely gather with family and friends is one of the many great amenities that Pittsburgh has to offer," said Christine Waller, vice president of communications and corporate responsibility at Duquesne Light. "Our vision of a clean energy future for all starts with making our region a cleaner, healthier and safer place to live, work and play. We're honored to continue partnering with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy in enhancing one of Pittsburgh's most beloved parks and making it more accessible for all members of the community."

An additional $800,000 will be made available through the City of Pittsburgh Parks Tax Trust Fund.

"We are very excited to embark on the next phase of revitalizing the Promenade and are grateful for DLC's generosity," said Catherine Qureshi, president, and CEO of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. "Our ability to pair their generous gift with Parks Tax Trust Fund dollars is the perfect example of how the Parks Conservancy can unlock private funding that helps to enhance public park improvement projects."

Mayor Ed Gainey also spoke on the significance of the upgrades and the importance of Allegheny Commons Park.

"When we invest in our city parks, we invest in entire communities," said Gainey. "These critical investments into Allegheny Commons Park will help make the park safe and welcoming for everyone who visits this historic park."

Restoration work on Allegheny Commons Park began in 2021, with the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy completing the first phase of the Allegheny Commons North Promenade Project.