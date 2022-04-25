Duquesne University's Accepted Student Day helps The Hunger Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They have been accepted by Duquesne University and on Sunday, more than 600 students and their families packed meals for those in the community in need.

This was the first year for The Hunger Project to be part of Duquesne's Accepted Student Day.

Duquesne is also the first university in Pennsylvania to be part of the Hunger Project.

"It's an amazing experience for our admitted students because they get to see just what being at Duquesne is all about and they get to experience it truly first-hand with members of our community," said Director of Campus Experience Nick Reffuge said.

The students and their families packed more than 75,000 meal kits filled with the ingredients to make jambalaya.