Duo's Taqueria: Duolingo opens Mexican restaurant in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Mexican restaurant opened in East Liberty on Tuesday.

Duo's Taqueria is the newest venture by Duolingo, the language app. The restaurant and bar is right next to the company's offices along Penn Avenue.

"Our menu, created by Chef Marcella, features Mexico City-style tacos served on fresh tortillas made in-house with 100% Nixtamal corn, using a traditional process that's over 3000 years old," the restaurant's website reads.

The company first opened a take-out window last year and injected Spanish into the ordering experience.