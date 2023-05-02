Viral video captures dumpster diving bear scaring West Virginia principal

SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. (KDKA) -- An elementary school principal in West Virginia got quite the scare when a bear jumped out of a dumpster feet away from him.

Ironically, he was there to remove a lock bar, designed to deter bears from getting into the trash.

The Nichols County Board of Education in Summersville, West Virginia, posted the video to Facebook. It's since been viewed over 53,000 times.

"Who says principals don't deserve hazard pay????" the caption read.

The principal says he likes bears but prefers them at a distance. He added he hopes the animal at least got a good meal.

