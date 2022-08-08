Watch CBS News
Dump truck overturns, spills its load in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A dump truck crashed and overturned in Wilkins Township on Monday morning, spilling its load into a front yard.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. along Larimer Avenue.

An aerial view shows the overturned dump truck along Larimer Avenue and crews beginning to clean up the debris and clear the truck. (Photo Credit: KDKA/SkyEye2)

The truck landed on its side in front of a home. There was no structural damage to the home, but the yard was a mess after the truck's load spilled.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries, emergency officials said.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

