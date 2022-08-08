Dump truck overturns, spills its load in Wilkins Township
WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A dump truck crashed and overturned in Wilkins Township on Monday morning, spilling its load into a front yard.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. along Larimer Avenue.
The truck landed on its side in front of a home. There was no structural damage to the home, but the yard was a mess after the truck's load spilled.
One person was taken to the hospital for injuries, emergency officials said.
Officials have not said what caused the crash.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.